Lindsay Hubbard donates wedding dresses as “finale” of Carl Radke breakup

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard detailed how donating her three wedding dresses to charity felt like the “finale” of her breakup with Carl Radke.

Lindsay Hubbard’s breakup with Carl Radke came to an official end after she sold her wedding dresses to Kleinfield Again, a bridal marketplace that buys and sells pre-owned wedding dresses.

All proceeds of the three dresses that the Summer House star planned to wear in Mexico on her canceled November 2023 wedding date were given to Chick Mission — a charity that helps women with cancer freeze their eggs before they begin treatment.

Kleinfield Again then matched the price of the sales and donated the total to Chick Mission.

During the June 17 event where Lindsay made her donation, she said that this step was the “finale of my breakup.”

She detailed that her “humiliating” split with Carl in September 2023 has been a long journey full of healing.

Lindsay even admitted she thought that watching the Season 8 reunion of Summer House would be the end of her healing process — until she realized she still had her wedding dresses.

“Getting these dresses out of my closet is just so relieving and refreshing, and I’m really excited for somebody else to enjoy them,” she said.

Lindsay, who claimed she was “blindsided” by Carl’s decision to end their engagement while filming the finale of Summer House Season 8, has since moved on to another relationship.

During the show’s reunion, she said that she’s “dating a wonderful man.” Though his identity is still unknown, some of her co-stars have already met him and agreed that he was a good fit for Lindsay.

The two met over three years ago before her engagement to Carl. Though they went on a few dates at the time, the Summer House star said it was “bad timing” until he came back into her life in December 2023.

Though Lindsay and Carl ended their years-long friendship with no intentions of starting it up again, he wished her nothing but “happiness” after they spoke out about their differences during the reunion.