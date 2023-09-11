Summer House fans are convinced that Kory Keefer has been cheating on Samantha Feher

A new Deuxmoi rumor alleges that Kory from Summer House is cheating on his Winter House girlfriend, and everyone believes it.

From Lindsay & Carl calling off their engagement to the jaw-dropping rumor that he went behind their relationship and almost got another girl pregnant, Summer House fans have gotten nonstop drama recently- and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

Lindsay & Carl aren’t the only famous couple from the series. Another pairing is Kory Keefer and his girlfriend Winter House star Samantha Feher.

The two confirmed their relationship back in April 2023. But, only a few months into it, their romance might already be falling apart.

Did Summer House’s Kory cheat on Samantha?

On September 8, the Summer House Reddit thread revealed a new Deuxmoi rumor. The prominent gossip brand received an anonymous that Kory has been allegedly messing around with other women. The person also stated that despite the reality TV star’s efforts to cover his infidelity up, there is proof.

Judging by the comment sections, viewers don’t question the accusations for a second.

One fan wrote, “Of course he’s cheating. They live in different cities and he mainlines energy drinks and protein powder. He has to bring all that toxic rage somewhere after the gym and it ain’t face time.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Well…it happened. I finally fully believe a deux moi blind post.”

Kory hasn’t publicly addressed the rumors as of yet. Maybe these accusations will be brought up in Season 8, or the reunion? Only time will tell.

