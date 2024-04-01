Steve McBee Sr. of McBee Dynasty reveals his “biggest fear” for his family and their success

Steve McBee Sr. of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys spoke with Dexerto in an exclusive interview about his biggest fears for his family and their success.

Steve McBee Sr. of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, is the father of four sons who have worked diligently towards the success of their 40,000-acre farm in Gallatin, Missouri.

As someone who had their work ethic instilled into him from his father, Steve Sr. told Dexerto how important it is that his sons Jesse, Steven Jr., Brayden, and Cole earn what they have by working hard.

“Work ethic means everything to me. That really shows a person’s character,” Steve Sr. said.

He continued, “It creates so much value in an individual that has to earn something. Nothing good comes out of anything given. When somebody [is given] something, they’ll never appreciate it or understand the value.”

He also has hope that his son’s future children will want to be raised on the farm as well as work on it. And, like the cycle his father created with him, he hopes that the McBee legacy will continue with well-deserved honor.

Steve Sr. even mentioned his “biggest fear” has “always” been, “If we became the richest people out there, I would never make them trust fund babies — they would have to earn it to appreciate it.”

As for what’s next for the McBee farm, which was established in 1974, Steve Sr. said he and the family are looking to have more “farm to table” opportunities with their cattle.

To catch up with The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, fans can tune into Peacock where Season 1 has been fully released. There will also be episodes released on USA Network.