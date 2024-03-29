Is Steve McBee Sr. single? McBee Dynasty patriarch discusses status of his “bleeding heart”

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Steve McBee Sr. of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys revealed his current relationship status and where he and Galyna stand today.

While Steve McBee Sr. is the patriarch of the McBee farm, a 40,000-acre field that has made his family millions, he still finds time to make sure his “bleeding heart” is taken care of.

During Season 1 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Steve Sr. was caught between a rock and a hard place regarding his relationship status.

After he divorced his wife about two years ago, Steve Sr. met Galyna, who is now the CFO of Steve Sr.’s business.

Though the two would appear to be exclusive, Steve Sr. made a decision he wished he could “take back” with another woman early on in the show.

Despite Galyna handling the situation like a boss, her emotions were still tied to Steve. Sr. — and still are.

When asked if he was currently single, Steve Sr. said he “would say yes,” but at the moment, Galyna is still living under his roof.

Though Galyna is “one of the best humans” and is “helpful” around Steve Sr.’s home, he said they are “working toward her probably getting her own place” before Season 2, if and when it gets approved for another season on Peacock.

However, when Steve Sr. broached the subject of his relationship status with Galyna, he told Dexerto that she shouldn’t ask him a “question you don’t want the answer to.”

Though Galyna may be moving out sooner than later, she would still have her position with the company.

As for Steve Sr.’s relationship status when Galyna is fully moved out, the distance just might be what he needs to move forward in a serious relationship.