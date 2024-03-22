Meet the cast of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Season 1 premiered on Peacock on March 11. Here are all the details about the cast.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys premiered its first season on Peacock on March 11. With 10 episodes already released, fans have caught a glimpse into what it takes to run a 40,000-acre farm in Gallatin, Missouri.

Running the farm full of cattle is a family of four gritty sons and a determined dad who all love, work, and play hard.

As time goes on, the McBee’s have a chance to turn their farm into a billion-dollar business. But, can the boys put their differences and personal lives aside to make it happen?

Here’s a bit about each McBee Dynasty cast member to give you an idea of what to expect going into the show

McBee Dynasty cast members explained

Here is everything you need to know about the family of five who work morning to night to keep their farm from going under. Though all the sons are competing to take over the farm, at the end of the day, it’s a business matter — and the farm comes first.

Steve McBee Sr.

Instagram: the.mcbee.dyansty

As the patriarch of the ‘Dynasty,’ Steve McBee Sr. has a lot on his hands. Divorced, one may think his main priority is the farm and securing a deal with a venture capital firm to turn his farm into a billion-dollar business, but much like his sons, he also dabbles in partying and romance. Because really, what’s a cowboy without their cowgirl?

Steve McBee Jr.

Instagram: the.mcbee.dyansty

As the eldest son and CEO, one would assume he’d be a shoo-in for being the next in line to take over the farm, but his younger brothers give him a run for his money.

Cole McBee

Instagram: the.mcbee.dyansty

Much like his brothers, Cole McBee doesn’t miss a chance to shotgun a beer. He may love to party, but farming matters are just as important.

Jesse McBee

Instagram: the.mcbee.dyansty

With most of the good looks in the family, Jesse McBee challenges his brothers both in the romantic field and the 40,000-acre field.

Brayden Mcbee

Instagram: the.mcbee.dyansty

As the youngest son, Brayden McBee has some big shoes to fill. Especially since he’s closer to his mom, who Steve McBee Sr. divorced years ago. Though his relationship with his dad may be strained, he still grinds hard when it comes to the farm.

While The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys has released 10 episodes to Peacock, USA Network will continue to air weekly episodes.