Statler tells Dempsey about her cheating past in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Statler just revealed some shocking information about her past to Dempsey and the viewers.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days spotlights several different couples who are considering marriage.

One, in particular, is Statler and Dempsey. The LGBTQ+ couple are from different parts of the world, with Statler living in Texas and Dempsey living in London.

But, all of that is about to change. Statler is making the commitment to move to the UK to be with her partner, which required them to meet for the first time.

Now that they have met each other in person, Dempsey is starting to learn more and more about Statler… And one reveal is pretty concerning.

Has 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Statler ever cheated?

On June 30, the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page shared a clip of the couple.

In it, Statler questioned Dempsey and asked if she was cheating on her. Dempsey instantly denied the idea, and in turn, asked if Statler had ever cheated on someone.

“I… have cheated on someone once, yeah,” was her response. Statler seemed to be completely shocked by her reveal. She also didn’t specify if she was referring to her relationship with Dempsey as the ‘someone.’

“It’s a bit of a red flag for her to say yes she cheated, because I’m a massive trusting person. I don’t believe in cheating, I’ve been cheated on in the past. It’s not something that would even cross my mind to do,” Dempsey says in her confessional.

This moment of truth from Statler could cause their relationship to spiral downhill. Will they be able to move past this? Viewers will soon see how their relationship plays out as Season 6 continues.

