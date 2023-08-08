RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield confirms she’s DMing Shep Rose after flirtatious courting

After revealing her secret crush on Southern Charm’s Shep Rose, RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield has confirmed she and the BravoTV star are now DMing.

RHONY’s new cast member Brynn Whitfield makes it known that she has a flirtatious spirit about her, as her housewives tagline is, “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.”

She’s so forthright that she’s already attempted to get close to married men on the new Season of RHONY during the ‘Brynnsgiving’ that Sai De Silva hosted for all of the ladies.

Though Brynn seemingly plays the field with honor, she’s recently revealed that her current Bravolebrity crush has manifested into more than she may have anticipated.

Instagram: brynn_whitfield Brynn Whitfield on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Brynn admits she and Shep keep it “PG”

After revealing her “secret” crush on her fellow Bravolebrity Shep Rose, RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield received a shoutout from the Southern Charm star via Instagram saying, “Oh well that’s certainly nice to hear. Thanks for thinking of me Brynn.”

Brynn made her initial confession on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July and appeared on the show again last Sunday evening to reveal her current status with Shep.

Though she tried to brush off Andy asking her if she had been talking to Shep, saying “No Comment,” Andy finally got it out of her when he assured Brynn that Shep planned to reach out to her after calling him “cute.”

Instagram: bravodailydish RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield has confessed that she and Southern Charm’s Shep Rose have begun DMing.

When Brynn finally confirmed to Andy that Shep did in fact DM her on Instagram after her public confession, she then unraveled with even more details, saying, “He’s very sweet. He’s very smart. Very sweet, yeah.”

Brynn continued, “And it’s all PG. It’s, like, about philosophy and dogs — our favorite subjects.”

Filming for RHONY Season 14 wrapped before Brynn and Shep began talking. However, fans of the new and boisterous RHONY housewife can catch up with her shenanigans every Sunday on BravoTV and the following day on Peacock.