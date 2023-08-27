Southern Charm Season 9: Release date & everything we know

Things are heating up ahead of the premiere of Southern Charm Season 9. Here’s everything we know about it.

The Bravo reality show, which takes place in Charleston, South Carolina, follows wealthy Southerners and the classy yet trashy situations they get themselves into.

The series first premiered in 2013 and has undergone several casting changes since then. For example, OG cast member Kathryn Dennis said that she would not return to the show.

Ahead of Season 9’s premiere date, fans wonder how the show will fare without Kathryn, who was mainly behind most of the drama. Here’s what we know.

The ninth season premieres on Thursday, September 14, at 8 PM CST on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Southern Charm Season 9 cast

In January 2023, Kathryn revealed in a statement that she would not appear in Southern Charm Season 9.

“I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens,” she wrote. “I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything.”

Following her departure, rumors circulated that production fired Kathryn and her ex-boyfriend Chleb after she accused him of assaulting her during an argument. However, this information has not been confirmed.

Despite Kathryn leaving, many of the original cast are back for more. Here’s who is returning:

Craig Conover

Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy

Venita Aspen

Olivia Flowers

Taylor Ann Green

Leva Bonaparte

Viewers will also meet new faces like Rod Razavi and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. Rodrigo Reyes will also become a full-time cast member.

Southern Charm Season 9 trailer

On August 3, 2023, Bravo posted a first look at Southern Charm Season 9 in an explosive trailer. The footage hinted at Austen and Taylor potentially hooking up and Madison’s possible pregnancy. You’ll have to tune in to see what really happened.

