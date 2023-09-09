Selling The OC’s Tyler Stanaland gives update on relationship with Alex Hall

Selling The OC Season 2 star Tyler Stanaland just addressed his on-screen romance with his Netflix co-star Alex Hall.

Tyler Stanaland from Selling The OC, a spinoff of Selling Sunset, has had a pretty rough relationship history thus far.

After only a few years of marriage with his partner Brittany Snow, the two filed for divorce in 2022.

While fans assumed that the separation would leave him out of the dating scene for a while, quite the opposite happened.

He started getting closer and closer to his Selling The OC co-star Alex Hall. The beginning of their romantic relationship was confirmed in the newly released Season 2. But, does that mean that they are a couple? Tyler just cleared the air.

Are Selling The OC’s Tyler and Alex from Season 2 dating?

On September 6, Tyler spoke with US Weekly about his relationship with Alex. And for now, they are stuck in the friend zone.

He said, “I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things. It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer for you at the moment.”

The reality TV star did admit that it’s difficult to navigate crossing that line with such a close friend.

Tyler added, “It’s both a blessing and a curse to explore a relationship that starts out as a friendship,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that come with it and there’s a lot more at stake as well.”

But, that does not mean that it’s impossible for them to form a romantic relationship together. Selling The OC has already been renewed for a third season. Depending on when it will be filmed, fans should get a new update of their status by the Season 3 premiere.

To stay updated on all things Selling The OC, make sure to check our page here.