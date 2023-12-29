Selling Sunset viewers confused about Amanza Smith’s intense backlash

Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset has fans of the show feeling strong with their opinions about her.

There’s been a lot of chatter across social media about Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset in recent weeks.

Some people love Amanza, her fashion sense, her passion for creating a family dynamic in the workplace, and her willingness to be a present mother.

Others aren’t so quick to jump on that bandwagon, as they have some reservations about Amanza’s behavior during Season 7 of the show.

Backlash about Amanza Smith

Redditors have been discussing Amanza on the social media platform and sharing their various opinions. The person who launched the Reddit thread wrote, “Besides her outfits… Why are we all such Amanza haters?

“I’ve watched through Season 6 and only watched that season once when it premiered, I haven’t been able to watch since but I love this trash fire show so much.

“I always found Amanza nosy and in need of a chill pill at times, but she’s been through some real sh** and I found her charming enough. Not my fave, but neutral. Did I miss something?”

Someone responded, “Season 7 just wait.. I used to love her till this season. She really disappointed me at the reunion also.”

Another user added, “She lets it all out in Season 7. The dinner scene is so unhinged and she has the nerve to comment on people’s clothes while looking like a clown herself..”

A third Redditor joined the chat to say, “I think she tries very hard to act neutral but isn’t.”

INSTAGRAM Selling Sunset fans are opening up about their opinions on Amanza Smith.

As of now, it’s obvious that Selling Sunset viewers have strong opinions about Amanza after watching Season 7 of the show.

Amanza still has more than 1.3 million fans keeping up with her on Instagram. Is it possible everyone’s opinions will start to shift once Season 8 lands on Netflix? Time will tell.