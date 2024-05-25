Selling Sunset fans disapprove after Mary Bonnet announces “very weird” memoir

The third book from the Selling Sunset cast is about to be released, and fans aren’t exactly jumping for joy.

It has started to become a right of passage for Selling Sunset stars to write their own books.

From Christine Quinn’s How To Be A Boss B*tch book to Chrishell Stause’s Under Construction memoir, the list of reality TV authors is growing.

So, it was no surprise when OG cast member Mary Bonnet announced on May 21 that she will release her memoir Selling Sunshine in September 2024.

Like most memoirs, Mary will reveal some facts about her upbringing and career that aren’t known to the public.

“Reliving my past and opening up about deeply personal experiences, ones I had never shared on TV or really with anyone, was incredibly challenging. Uncovering memories I had long tried to forget was painful, yet it was also an empowering and healing process,” she told PEOPLE.

However, despite being one of the longest-running stars of the show, fans aren’t exactly thrilled about her new project.

On the day of her book announcement, Selling Sunset fans quickly took to Reddit to express their opinions, and the main consensus is that the reality TV star does not have their full support.

One fan wrote, “No Mary… it’s not even like she has a fan base that would be waiting for this. Very weird.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I’ve never once wanted to know what Mary was thinking about. And I never will.”

Mary has not yet publicly addressed all of the backlash. Selling Sunshine is still available for pre-order at $30 for a physical copy.

It’s unclear whether or not writing the book will be a part of her Season 8 storyline.