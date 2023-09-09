TikTok’s “budget Ozempic” trend leads to laxative shortage in the US

The US is currently facing a laxative shortage, with doctors suspecting the spike in purchases comes from a disturbing TikTok trend encouraging “budget Ozempic.”

If you’re on the internet, chances are you’ve heard of Ozempic. It’s a medication typically used by adults with type 2 diabetes and helps manage blood sugar but has also been found to help with weight loss.

This is because the active ingredient, semaglutide, not only helps the pancreas produce insulin but also suppresses a person’s appetite. Due to this, many celebrities have used Ozempic to drop weight quickly, causing the mediation to go viral.

Not only has Ozempic become such a popular weight loss medication that those with type 2 diabetes are struggling to access it, but many are now looking for cheaper alternatives and settling on laxatives.

This is because without insurance, Ozempic can quickly empty the bank with a single pen listed as $935.77 by the manufacturer.

Drugstores and supermarkets across the US are now facing a laxative shortage due to so many looking to purchase “budget Ozempic,” with popular brand names including Miralax, Ex-Lax, and Glycolax.

However, using laxatives long-term can be dangerous, and although many people are claiming they work as a “detox,” the main weight lost using laxatives is water weight.

This loss of water weight can result in dehydration and an imbalance in electrolytes, which are important for muscle strength, nerves in your heart, and your colon.

So, maybe next time you’re looking to “beat the belly bloat” or lose some extra pounds, stick to a healthy diet and regular exercise rather than recommendations from TikTok.

