RHOC’s Shannon Beador “crosses the line” with Gina Kirschenheiter in Season 17 reunion

Shannon Beador pushed Gina Kirschenheiter to the edge in the first part of the Season 17 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

Though Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter have been on the Real Housewives of Orange County for multiple seasons together, they’ve never quite merged toward a lasting friendship.

During Season 17, their inability to come together reached a breaking point when Beador made a comment about Kirschenheiter’s previous DUI. She also mentioned Kirshenheiter’s children, causing Kirschenheiter to silently and slowly pull away from Beador.

However, during the first part of Season 17’s reunion, Kirschenheiter fired back at Beador. She also said that the aggravation of Beador’s remarks may lead to her exit the show.

Instagram: rhoc_emilysimpson The Real Housewives of Orange County during their Season 17 reunion.

Gina Kirschsnheiter emotionally cries out “My children!” during Season 17 reunion

During Season 17 of RHOC, Shannon Beador said that Gina Kirschsnheiter’s three children could have been taken from her by Child Protective Services after her previous DUI.

Kirschsnheiter was pulled over in February 2019 for driving under the influence after an event where she drank wine, shopped for leggings, and drove home.

Unfortunately for Kirschsnheiter, her DUI continued to follow her throughout each season. However, Beador’s comments during a pumpkin patch outing with the housewives really put the nail in the coffin for Kirschsnheiter’s estranged relationship with Beador.

During the first part of the show’s reunion on Wednesday night, Beador’s comments about Kirschsnheiter’s children were addressed, as BravoTV executive Andy Cohen prompted the conversation by asking Beador why she brought up Kirschsnheiter’s DUI this season after she said she would never talk about it again.

Beador then got into why she talked about Kirschsnheiter’s DUI and children, saying, “When I made that statement, I wasn’t saying that your kids would be put in the system and taken away from you. It was, had you been arrested and an adult wouldn’t have been present, they wouldn’t have left your children there.”

Kirschsnheiter then responded to Beador after Beador added that she didn’t like Kirschsnheiter, saying, “Never talk about my children again, Shannon. I’ve known you for six years and you don’t even know my kid’s names… You are so out of bounds right here, Shannon, you are so wrong.”

Kirschsnheiter continued to emotionally scream, “My children, my children!” She then added, “It is not okay, it will never be okay… You chucked me as a parent under the bus, it crosses the line — like a serious line.”

Beador’s remarks ultimately led to Kirschsnheiter saying that she may not return for another season of RHOC, saying, “This is a wound that has stayed with me and it will stay with me. You have crossed the line to the point where I don’t even know if I can honestly even continue to do this.”

The first part of the reunion ended with Kirschsnheiter crying about Beador carrying on about her previous DUI. However, the second part of the reunion will continue with even more drama next Wednesday, October 11 on BravoTV.