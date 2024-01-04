RHOBH’s Kyle thought the reunion would end her relationship with Kathy

Kyle Richards isn’t in a good place with her sister Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and thought their relationship would be over after the Season 12 reunion.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, cameras have documented Kyle Richards’ rollercoaster relationship with her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton over the years.

Last season, Kyle and Kathy had a falling out after Kyle defended Lisa Rinna following Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen instead of her own sister.

In the most recent episode, Kyle talked to Kim about her feud with Kathy. Kim encouraged them to make amends before her daughter’s wedding.

However, Kyle needed more time to heal and wasn’t ready to make up with Kathy just yet.

Kyle believed the RHOBH reunion could “make or break” her and Kathy’s relationship

On the RHOBH After Show, Kyle admitted that she knew the Season 12 reunion would be difficult for her and Kathy.

“The reason I was so overcome with emotion at the reunion was going into that I thought, ‘Okay, today’s make or break.’ When it turned out the way it did, I thought, ‘This really is it,'” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added, “I knew it was it from her perspective, and I thought it has to be it for me too.”

Kyle also shared that she didn’t know if she would ever be ready to make up with Kathy. Despite people suggesting they see a therapist, she didn’t want to dig up their past and create more problems.

Since filming ended for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Kyle and Kathy have reconciled.

The sisters both attended Kim’s daughter Whitney Davis’ wedding, and even sang karaoke together.

Kyle, Kim, and Kathy’s relationship is always complicated, so it’s unknown whether they will continue on a good path.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m ET on Bravo.