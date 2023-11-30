RHOBH’s Kyle Richards breaks down during intense divorce interrogation

Kyle Richards of RHOBH cracked under pressure while being interrogated by her castmates about her marriage.

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, have been separated for months and are now headed toward divorce.

And after posting to her Instagram in July about how “challenging” this last year has been for her and Umansky, fans started to empathize with Richards.

However, the women of Beverly Hills have given Richards a difficult time regarding her separation. And in last night’s episode, Richards finally cracked under pressure while being grilled about the details.

Kyle Richards defends herself while the ladies insinuated her husband cheated

Episode 6 of RHOBH was full of tension as the women sat around a table for a dinner party at Richards’ home.

Though Richards had already spoken to the women about her marriage during an earlier episode, Sutton Stracke pushed the subject quite hard during dinner.

First, Stracke pointed out the changes in Richards since her sobriety, saying that she was in “denial” about something. She also questioned Richards about why she works out so much.

Stracke then asked Richards in front of everyone if something was going on in her life that was affecting her. That’s when Richards started to crack under pressure.

After Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais pointed out that Richards was wearing a new sapphire and Diamond ring, they insinuated that Umansky gifted it to Richards because he had cheated.

Richards then said she bought it for herself. Irritated, she continued to defend herself, “Guess what? I buy things myself… so what you’re saying is my husband cheated on me?”

Stracke responded, “Did I say that?” Richards then gave Stracke daggers and said that it “feels like a low blow” to be questioned by Stracke after she had already shared details about her marriage while at a retreat earlier this season.

To end their dispute, Richards asked Stracke and the women, “Is that not enough for your guys? Do you want more? Do you want my husband to have cheated and bought me that band that he did not buy me? Because he didn’t!”

The women then looked around in shock as Faye Resnick pointed out how “weird” it was to have interrogated Richards in that manner.

Though most of the intensity has played out, the remainder of the dinner party will continue on next week’s episode of RHOBH on BravoTV at 8:00 p.m. EST.