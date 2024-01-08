Denise Richards & Erika Jayne Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 feud explained

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Erika Jayne got into a clash during the ‘weed dinner’ of Season 13. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

Erika Jayne Girardi joined RHOBH in Season 6 and remained a long-term part of the franchise. Whereas Denise Richards was on for only two seasons and, after four long years of being gone, finally returned as a guest during Season 13.

The two joined the reunion dinner at Kyle Richards’ Encino home but things did not go as expected for the two reality stars. Denise confronted Erika about something she did four years ago and the two Housewives got into a fiery debate.

Denise pointed out that she was always nice to Erika but that was not the case from Erika’s end. Their confrontation made Season 13 viewers curious about what went down between the duo four years back.

What did Denise Richards & Erika Jayne fight about?

When Denise joined RHOBH she did not receive a very warm welcome from her co-star regardless of how nice she was to her. During Season 10, Erika was seen throwing shade at Denise when she was with the other cast members, and also with viewers during her green room interviews.

Later, the Housewives were invited to a dinner at Denise’s and the dinner host called out the ladies for having an inappropriate conversation in front of her kids. The RHOBH ladies did not appreciate that from Denise and everyone, including Erika, got mad at her. Erika went as far as to make another comment suggesting that Denise’s children were hardly innocent and probably already tried to experience threesomes.

When the problems between the Housewives escalated Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, stepped up to help resolve the issue. However, that rubbed Erika the wrong way. She did not like how Aaron spoke to her co-stars and felt that her husband getting involved made things more complicated.

“You don’t think you were mansplaining to us at her house?” Erika said to Aaron during their confrontation at that time.

When the two Housewives met once again during Season 13 episode 7, old scars were opened up and Denise expressed herself without holding back. Denise wanted explanations from Erika about how their relationship got that bad but Erika chose not to address anything properly. However, by the end, even when Erika didn’t understand where Denise was coming from, she stepped up and apologized.

Erika said, “Okay, Denise, I apologize to you.” Denise accepted the apology with a simple “Thank you” but only time will tell if this would be the duo’s last face-off.

To stay updated on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and any upcoming seasons, make sure to check our reality TV content here.