Denise Richards slammed for “weird” OnlyFans collab with daughter

Denise Richards and her teenage daughter might be working together on “another” OnlyFans collaboration.

As Denise Richards teases another OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter Sami Sheen, fans have taken to the internet to share how appalled they are.

Denise Richards is well known for being the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen. She was also on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is set to feature in the show’s upcoming season this October.

However, fans may see another side of Richards before the RHOBH premiere, as she recently teased an OnlyFans collaboration with her teenage daughter.

Since finding out that Richards would do an explicit collab with her young daughter, fans have taken to Reddit to share how shocked they were.

Fans of Denise Richards can’t understand why she’d collaborate with teenage daughter on OF

Denise Richards joined OnlyFans just one week after her daughter Sami Sheen made an account to share her content.

The two began “working” in 2022 when Sami turned 18 years old. A year later, Denise is looking to collaborate with Sami, who is now 19.

Though she doesn’t have sex on camera, Denise’s daughter Sami did mention in one of her TikTok videos that she regards herself as a “sex worker” saying, “I know you’re probably thinking — ‘How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything.”

So what could Denise and her teenage daughter potentially be up to on OnlyFans in the near future? Well, Denise took to her content page to ask her subscribers if they were ready for the collab, saying, “Should my mini me samisheen and me do another collaboration soon?”

In the photo she posted to her subscribers, who pay a $25 monthly fee, Denise and Sami were wearing tank tops and blown-out hairstyles.

After one subscriber saw her post, they took to Reddit to expose Denise. Many people then commented to share how wrong they believed the collaboration was, saying, “This is f***ing WEIRD beyond words and some of the sickest sh*t I’ve seen on this app. What does she even mean…. What do she and her daughter do on that app…?”

While another penned, “I can’t really come up with anything better to say than this is so gross and inappropriate.”

As well as, “Is she, like, broke and can’t think of any other way to make money? I can’t get my head around the decision-making to do this. Damn.”

Though only subscribers of Denise and Sami’s OnlyFans will have access to the potential collab, it’s clear that most fans of theirs think that a mother-and-daughter duo on OF would not be for them.