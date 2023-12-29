Real Housewives’ Kyle Richards feels her separation from husband “let people down”

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared in an exclusive interview that she feels her separation from Mauricio Umansky “let people down.”

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have been on RHOBH for 13 out of the 27 years they’ve been married.

However, this last year caused a rift in their relationship, resulting in the two publicly separating.

Though Richards’ fans have rallied to support her throughout her marital woes, she shared in an interview that she feels she “let people down.”

Article continues after ad

Kyle Richards says she didn’t realize “so many people cared” about her and her marriage

Saying that she and Umansky are trying to keep their situation as normal as possible, Richards shared with US Magazine that they still live in the same home.

Article continues after ad

Richards also stated that she didn’t know how long she and Umansky would be in between being together and being separated, saying, “That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Though she did mention that she and Umansky still love each other, Richards revealed the two attend therapy together.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: kylerichards18 Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky with their daughters during their 2023 holiday vacation.

What’s more, Richards opened up about how her separation may have affected fans. “People were upset when they heard [Mauricio and I] were having problems. I felt like we let people down,” she said.

As her emotions unraveled, Richards continued. “Some were saying [our marriage] was a farce the whole time. But there were also sweet and supportive messages. I didn’t know so many people cared.”

Article continues after ad

Richards finished her interview by saying she would like to go into the New Year “happy” and “at peace.” However, she did not indicate whether her happiness would depend on Umansky being by her side.