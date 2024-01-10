Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Monica Garcia exposes reason behind divorce

RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia revealed the real reason behind her divorce, and fans have quickly jumped to support her.

Monica Garcia’s story about what caused her divorce, leading to her excommunication from the Mormon community, has always been about cheating with her brother-in-law.

However, after part one of the Season 4 reunion, Garcia backtracked, saying that domestic violence was the main reason.

Fans have since reacted, saying that she needn’t explain anything, as many related to what Garcia said she went through in her marriage.

Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas.

Monica Garcia says her ex-husband was arrested “multiple times” for DV

Garcia posted a lengthy explanation to her Instagram following about what really happened when she divorced her ex-husband, Mike Fowler, over a decade ago.

Captioning her post with the number to a Domestic Violence Hotline, Garcia made sure to say that her intention of the post was to help save the life of at least one other person.

In her actual message to fans, Garcia explained, “My ex was arrested a couple times for domestic violence on me in front of our girls and violations of protective orders.”

Garcia then expressed how she intended to bring light of her situation to the show, but her plans fell through when she mulled over how “nasty” her comments section would have been had she disclosed the truth.

Fans of Garcia were quick to support her, saying, “Wrapping you in love. This helps so many people who feel so alone.”

And, “This is bigger than a TV show, this is your life and the well-being of your children. I’m so sorry you went through that.”

Others detailed their own domestic violence situations, while many told her that she was the main reason for Season 4’s success.

To see if Garcia touches more upon her domestic violence history, fans can watch part two of the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion on Tuesday, January 16 on BravoTV at 8:00 PM EST.