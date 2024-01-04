Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy sued for not paying rent

Erin Lichy from Season 14 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City owes money for her former Tribeca home.

When it comes to RHONY, the housewives are in charge of showing their lavish lifestyles off to their fans.

One of the stars of Season 14 was Erin Lichy, who appeared in the reboot season of the successful show and always flaunted her life not only on camera but on her social media.

Back in September 2023, the reality TV star announced that she and her family (which includes her husband and three children) had moved out of the Tribeca home where they had filmed the show… and now fans know why.

Is the Real Housewives of New York City’s Erin Lichy being sued?

On January 3, Page Six reported that both Erin Lichy and her husband Abraham Lichy were being sued by their landlord for skipping out on rent.

“They are accused of either making payments late, avoiding late fees, bouncing checks, or not paying at all,” the outlet shared.

While the Lichys did not deny that there were some circumstances revolving around not paying rent, they claim there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for this.

According to the Bravo couple, there was an agreement that the amount of money they spent doing repairs would be offset by their monthly rent, which was $13,500 per month. Erin and Abraham are also arguing that the property had a rodent infestation while they lived there.

They are now being sued for a total of $43,950. None of her co-stars have reacted to this news as of yet and there hasn’t been any confirmation whether or not RHONY will return anytime soon. To stay updated on the Real Housewives of New York City and any upcoming seasons, make sure to check our reality TV content here.