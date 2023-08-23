RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield addresses her flirty encounter with Erin Lichy’s husband

RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield has addressed her flirtatious comments to co-star Erin Lichy’s husband while attending the Lichy’s 10th Anniversary party.

Few things are more awkward than a woman flirting with your husband, but RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield treats being risqué with anyone like a walk in Central Park.

She’s fun, she’s rambunctious, and if you make her mad, she’ll “date your dad” – or, in this case, your husband, as Episode 6 had Whitfield in her man-stealing era with co-star Erin Lichy’s partner Abe.

Though Whitfield laughed off any discomfort at the time of the encounter, she has since taken a moment to address the flirtation on social media, where memes have been posted regarding her comments to Abe in RHONY’s most recent Episode.

Brynn Whitfield admits she “felt bad” about flirting with Erin’s husband at their Anniversary party

Though Whitfield has been engaged three times, she has never followed through with a fiancée because she simply “wasn’t ready.”

However, that hasn’t stopped her from making moves on just about any man she feels an attraction to.

So when Erin and Abe Lichy invited her to their 10th Anniversary party, which was featured in Episode 6, Whitfield made sure to scan the room for available men… or not-so-available men.

First, she compared the party and partygoers to a “Bank of America holiday party meets a charity gala meets a bar mitzvah.” Whitfield then approached Abe, Erin’s husband, and jokingly threw herself at him, saying, “Once you’re ready to get a divorce, I’m single.”

Whitfield then proceeded to hug Abe and laugh off her comments. However, after the Episode aired, Whitfield took to Instagram to address her flirty encounter, saying, “It was totally the wrong time and place.”

Whitfield continued, “What people don’t know is I’m very close with Erin and Abe — we’re all the same age and they feel like my goofball friends from college. I tease them a lot about being perfect because they are honestly the perfect couple. So that’s why I do little comedic bits.”

Instagram: bravobreakingnews RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield told Erin Lichy’s husband to let her know when he was single.

She then continued to weave the pressure of too many cameras being on her at the time, saying, “Even though it is a silly show, where we have the pressure of 10 cameras waiting for you to not be a snooze fest, I felt bad after.”

Whitfield continued to admit that an Anniversary venue was the “wrong” place to get too close for comfort and that she texted Erin the next morning to apologize.

Erin nor Abe have commented on the amorous situation that Whitfield put Abe in. However, Whitfield did claim that she is “super protective” over the Lichy family, as she “loves them both.”

RHONY’s next Episode is set to air this upcoming Sunday, August 27, on BravoTV, where the women of the Big Apple will continue to brave the city with their confidence and love for each other, as they came into Season 14 as friends from before filming.