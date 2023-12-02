Paris In Love viewers slam Paris Hilton for mistreating son: “Children are not props”

Season 2 of Paris In Love just released and fans already have a major problem with Paris Hilton’s parenting.

After several years in the spotlight, Paris Hilton has decided to expand her family by raising children of her own.

She welcomed her son Phoenix via surrogacy in January 2023 and her daughter London was also recently born from a surrogate.

The reality TV star was able to give her fans a spotlight on her new journey into motherhood in Season 2 of Paris In Love, which premiered on Peacock on November 30.

The season picks off right after the birth of Phoenix and how she is handling being a mom. Yet, according to the viewers, they are not convinced that she is doing a good job so far.

Are Paris In Love Season 2 fans happy with Paris Hilton?

On December 1, viewers took to Reddit to share their reaction to Paris and her parenting style in the second season. Most of them were extremely disappointed with how she treated Phoenix on-screen, or rather the lack of treatment.

One fan wrote, “She does not seem maternal and now she’s adding another child to the mix. She has enough money to be there for her baby while it’s a newborn but chooses to leave him over and over for money she doesn’t need. Children are not props.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Show really did not show her in a good light this season. “Everyone has baby Nannie’s they just don’t admit it”, no Paris most of us are learning how to mom on our own.”

Paris hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash as of yet.

To stay updated on Paris In Love and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.