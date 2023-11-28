Paris In Love Season 2: Release date, trailer & more

Here is everything you need to know about Paris Hilton’s second season of Paris In Love, including when you can binge-watch it.

Nearly two years since the premiere season was released, Season 2 of Paris In Love is officially coming soon.

Paris Hilton is no stranger to reality TV after receiving a large fanbase for co-starring in the iconic 2000s series The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie.

But now, she is breaking the wall between her glamorous life and her loyal fans more and more by showing off her genuine personality and life on Paris In Love. That being said, here are all of the details pertaining to Season 2.

Paris In Love Season 2: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Season 2 was released on October 23 on YouTube and it was full of surprises.

It picks up right after the birth of her son, Phoenix, who her family had no clue she was having via surrogacy. This season will showcase her family’s reaction to her new bundle of joy and how she navigates motherhood with her demanding entertainment career.

Who is in the cast of Paris In Love Season 2?

Aside from Paris Hilton, of course, most of her family members are expected to make an appearance per the trailer.

This lineup includes her husband Carter Reum (whom she married in Season 1) and her mother, former RHOBH star Kathy Hilton.

YouTube: Peacock Paris Hilton and her newborn son Phoenix after a surrogacy birth.

Paris In Love Season 2: What is the release date?

The entire second season, which is eight episodes long, is set to premiere on Peacock on November 30. As long as you have a paid subscription to the streaming service, you should be able to stream it as soon as it is released.

To stay updated on Paris In Love and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.