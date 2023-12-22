Paris In Love Season 2 cast: Who fans can expect to see this season

Paris Hilton is making a comeback with another season of her reality show. Here is everything you need to know about the cast in the second season of Paris In Love.

Two years ago, Paris Hilton decided to break the barrier of fame and glitz that glamorized her to the public. The celebrity wanted to share her genuine personality and the humanness of her lifestyle with her loyal fans.

The first season of the Peacock reality show was well-received and Season 2 followed right after it in November 2023. The second season continues as Paris brings home her newborn, Phoenix, whose birth was kept secret from her family.

The show centers on how the star will navigate motherhood while balancing her life under the spotlight. Consequently, here are all the details about the cast you can expect in Season 2 of Paris In Love.

Who is in the cast for Paris In Love Season 2?

According to the trailer Peacock released on YouTube, most of her family will make an appearance on the show. Her husband, Carter Reum, whom she married in Season 1, will join again. The pair were seen trying to navigate their newfound parenthood together in this season’s trailer.

Paris’s mother, Kathy Hilton, who is also a former Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills star will be on the show to support her daughter through her new chapter in life. Paris’s sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who married James Rothschild in 2015 will be joining Season 2 as well. The fashion designer was seen taking care of Paris and her newborn in the hospital.

You can also expect some members of the Kardashian clan, including Kim Kardashian, to join Paris in celebrating her baby’s birth.

The entire second season fully aired and has been made available to stream on Peacock since November 30, 2023. To stay updated on Paris In Love and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.