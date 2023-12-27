Who is Carter Reum from Paris In Love Season 2? Meet Paris Hilton’s millionaire husband

Paris Hilton is making a comeback with another season of her reality show and Carter Reum is joining her in the cast. Here is everything you need to know about Paris Hilton’s husband before starting the show.

Paris Hilton decided to share her private life and genuine personality with her loyal fans two years ago by filming her reality show, Paris In Love. Her story continues in Season 2.

Fans see Paris’ sister and also her mother Kathy Hilton, who is also a former Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills star, among the cast. Similarly, the show can’t continue without Paris’ husband, Carter Reum.

Carter Reum stars in Paris In Love Season 2

The pair first started dating in 2019 and after a passionate romance of two years decided to get engaged in 2021. Later in the same year, Paris and Carter got married at their private estate in LA while surrounded by family and some celebrity friends including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Kyle Richards.

Carter Reum, son of a business executive and CEO of Amsted Industrie, is himself an entrepreneur and venture capitalist who established the M13 empire. Before his entrepreneurship success, he worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

On the side, he writes and gives business advice to other entrepreneurs. He is the author of the book ‘Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success’.

The entire second season fully aired and has been made available to stream on Peacock since November 30, 2023. To stay updated on Paris In Love and other upcoming reality shows make sure to check our page here.