Where to watch Paris In Love Season 2: US, UK & more

Paris In Love Season 2 premiered in November on Peacock. Here are all the details about where to stream the reality series.

Paris In Love Season 2 premiered on Peacock on November 30. The reality series showcases behind-the-scenes bits of Paris Hilton’s life.

On the show, Hilton is joined by her husband of two years, Carter Reum, as well as other family members like her mom Kathy Hilton, and sister, Nicky Hilton.

To make the premiere of Season 2 as epic as possible, Hilton revealed to her family for the first time that she had given birth to a son via surrogacy.

Both the birth and pregnancy were a secret until after her son, Phoenix Reum, was born.

Instagram: parishilton Paris Hilton and her son Pheonix.

As Season 2 continues, Hilton will talk about how difficult it was to write her book Paris: The Memoir, as her family wasn’t in favor of her decision to publish all its content.

As Hilton exposes herself as a first-time mom on camera, she will also have to battle the decision of whether or not she’ll travel for work despite her newborn.

To learn where to stream Paris In Love Season 2, here are all the details.

Where is Paris In Love Season 2 available to stream?

Though Paris In Love Season 2 is released to Peacock each week, fans may also watch the reality TV series on Hayu.

Currently, both seasons of Paris In Love are available to stream on Hayu.

How to stream Paris In Love Season 2 on Hayu?

