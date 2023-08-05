Marshall Glaze from Love Is Blind explains big lesson he learned after tweet backlash

Love Is Blind’s Marshall Glaze just talked with us about his controversial tweets and what he learned from the backlash.

One of the main stars of Love Is Blind Season 4 is none other than Marshall Glaze. He was definitely a fan-favorite in the cast, but he did have some controversy.

Back in April, he got into some hot waters for his past tweets. Mainly, they seemed to speak negatively about black women.

The reality TV star quickly gave a genuine apology that cleared everything up. Weeks later, he is reflecting on the experience with nothing but positivity.

Article continues after ad

What does Love Is Blind’s Marshall think about his backlash?

On August 1, Marshall spoke with us about his previous backlash and how he looks back on it.

He said, “I’m happy that I was held accountable for those ugly tweets. I’m mature enough to admit when I am/was wrong and those tweets were dead wrong. I don’t even remember my headspace back then and why I was even talking in the way that I was.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I was raised by strong, mostly single Black women and I failed them the moment I published those tweets. They resurfaced to teach me a lesson and I was all ears!”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star went on to say that it’s important to call people out on what they do wrong.

Marshall added, “It’s important, as a civilization, to hold those accountable who have wrongdoings, past or present, and allow them the space and opportunity to reflect and develop. That’s what the community did for me and I am thankful for that.”

He is now working to bring positive change to the world, including his collab with GoFundMe for The Chesholm Road Fund.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.