Married At First Sight Australia Season 11: Release date, cast, more

Married at First Sight Australia Season 11 first aired on January 29, 2024. Here are all the details you need to know before jumping in to stream it.

The Australian dating reality show was an adaptation of its Dutch original and first aired in 2015 on Nine Network.

Every season of Married At First Sight followed hopelessly romantic singles who signed up for an arranged marriage and agreed to meet their chosen match directly at the aisle on their wedding day.

The cameras document as they get married, go on their honeymoon, and move in together while trying to figure out their changed life.

Married at First Sight Australia Season 11 trailer

A glimpse of the show was posted on the official Instagram of Married at First Sight Australia where it was announced to air on January 29 in Australia.

The trailer showed couples nervously standing by the aisle, questioning their decisions one last time while also excited and ready to exchange their vows.

Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia premiered in Australia on January 29, 2024, but it was only made available in the UK and US a month later.

The show aired on the UK network, E4, on February 26, 2024, and was also made available to stream anywhere in the US through 9Now. Afterward, it was made available on several streaming platforms.

The series had 27 episodes airing in pairs each week, and the last episode was announced to air on March 13, 2024.

Married at First Sight Australia Season 11 cast

Nine Married At First Sight Australia couple

Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 matched up 24 singles in the presence of relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. Here are the pairings: