Margot calls Below Deck “the hardest thing I’ve ever done” for one heartbreaking reason

Margot got candid on her Instagram about how difficult her experience was filming Below Deck Down Under.

Margot’s journey on Below Deck Down Under was at times heartbreaking to witness. Although the stew had many moments of triumph and laughter throughout season 2, she also dealt with horrible situations that should have never occurred in the first place.

Following the horrific incident with Luke, the stew turned to alcohol to cope with the trauma derived from his assault.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared how difficult her journey was, calling it the “hardest thing” she has ever done in her life.

Margot Sisson from Below Deck Down Under opens up about her struggles with alcohol

On Below Deck Down Under, Margot faced criticism from fans for turning to alcohol when it wasn’t deemed appropriate. Captain Jason even reprimanded her when she drank on the job, an act which would usually lead to a termination.

Yet considering all the hardships and the trauma that Margot had faced at the hands of Luke, Jason decided to leave her with a warning rather than firing her from the job.

Due to some of the backlash she had received from the public for her behaviors on the show while drunk, Margot explained her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Being on Below Deck was undoubtedly the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she began. “I felt like a complete wreck the entire time. As an introvert with social anxiety who uses alcohol to mask my insecurities, I often question why I ever thought going on the show would have been a good idea.”

“Seeing myself turn to alcohol as a coping mechanism repeatedly throughout the season was really sad and painful to watch,” she continued. “I consistently drank myself into oblivion, using alcohol to blot out earlier experiences, to numb the stress, to numb the exhaustion, and to silence all of my insecurities.”

Margot went on to explain, “Alcohol is highly addictive. It’s not as easy as saying “I’m never drinking again” and effortlessly sticking to it. The environment I was in was not the place for me (or anyone) to get sober. That’s simply not how the brain works, and I think it’s very important to acknowledge that.”

Fortunately, Margot finished off her post by saying that she is now getting the help she needs in order to cope with her addiction to alcohol.

Fans were nothing but supportive of Margot in response to her post. “You should be so proud of yourself for recognizing it was a problem, handling it, AND for sharing this with the world,” one fan commented.

Another agreed, writing, “Love you, Margie!!! So proud of you.”

Keep watching Bravo for more Below Deck Down Under.