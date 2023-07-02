Luca Bish reveals Love Island star he would have picked instead of Gemma Owen

Season 8 islander Luca Bish just revealed who he would’ve coupled up with besides Gemma Owen. And it’s not who you think.

Luca Bish rose to fame for being one of the many islanders of Love Island Season 8. He now has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Not only did he earn a large social media following, but he also gained a partner.

He and Gemma Owen finished in second place in their season. They even continued their relationship outside of the villa.

Yet, their romance didn’t last long. The couple ultimately split in November 2022, a few weeks after they left the villa together.

He recently shared that if he were to go back in time, there was another islander he would have wanted to couple with. And his answer was definitely unexpected.

Who would’ve Love Island’s Luca coupled up with in Season 8?

On June 28, a fan posted a clip of Luca’s recent interview with Sprite Zero on TikTok. The video nearly has 250,000 views on the platform.

During the interview, he was asked who he would have been with if Gemma wasn’t available.

He said, “Antigoni. Yeah. Lovely family girl and I would just get a good aura around her.”

Luca’s answer was very surprising since he never coupled with Antigoni during their season. In addition to Gemma, he only ever coupled up with Paige and Danica. But, maybe there were some off-screen moments that made him take a liking to Antigoni.

She hasn’t publicly responded to his answer as of yet. Judging by her Instagram, she doesn’t seem to be in a relationship. Neither does Luca. Maybe love is in the air for the islanders?

