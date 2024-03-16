Lovers and Liars Season 1 cast: Meet the male leads

Season 1 of Lovers and Liars spotlights three leading men and all three of them you might recognize from FBoy Island.

FBoy Island has become such a success for The CW, especially following the rollercoaster that was Season 3, that the network has decided to make it into a franchise.

The original series has a very unique concept, to say the least. Riddled with great men and total red flags, three women are tasked with figuring out who are the fboys and who are actually looking to find love.

Now, it’s the men’s turn to make that decision in the new spin-off, Lovers and Liars. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, three men are getting to know two dozen women and finding out their true intentions.

Lovers and Liars Season 1: Who is in the cast?

We don’t know the eligible bachelorettes as of yet, but here are the three leading men looking for their true love.

Casey Johnson

Placing in the Top 5 in the OG season of FBoy Island, Casey is back after striking out with CJ Franco. Since leaving the reality TV series he’s stayed in the romance industry and is currently hosting a live dating experience tour called The Night We Met.

Benedict Polizzi

Benedict is arguably one of the most successful contestants from FBoy Island. With over half a million followers on his Instagram page, he is known for being both a comedian and an influencer.

He made it all the way to the finale episode of Season 2 but still didn’t manage to win the heart of the female leads against the other eligible bachelors. However, now in Lovers and Liars, the roles have reversed and he is thrilled.

“It feels a whole lot better when 24 girls are dating YOU. it’s a relief knowing I’m not gonna get eliminated just [because] of my resting FBoy face,” he told EW.

CJ Weathers

Last but certainly not least is CJ. He nearly made it to the end of the third season of FBoy Island, but he was eliminated from the competition. In recent times, he’s been keeping himself busy as a fashion influencer and is currently a Fashion Nova ambassador.

