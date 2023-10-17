Who is the host of FBoy Island Season 3? Meet comedian Nikki Glaser

If you feel like you recognize the host of FBoy Island Season 3, Nikki Glaser, it’s probably because she has been on our screens for years.

FBoy Island, a series all about women dating a small pool of guys that contain both sweethearts and absolute jerks, just kicked off its third season.

The competition show originally premiered on HBO Max. But, after two successful seasons, the streaming service decided to cut it.

Based on the outcry from adoring fans, The CW decided to rescue the show and produce Season 3.

Throughout the rocky road that the show has been on since 2021, it has continually been hosted by the same person. And, this series is not their first time in the spotlight, to say the very least.

Who is Nikki Glaser on FBoy Island Season 3?

Season 3 and every season of FBoy Island has been hosted by popular comedian Nikki Glaser.

Starting off in her career doing standup, Nikki has found a way to continually work in the reality TV industry and even had a TV show based on her own life called Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

From Dancing With The Stars to Masked Singer, she is never afraid to put herself out of her comfort zone and try something that fans would not expect from her, FBoy Island included.

You might also recognize her from her acting career, after appearing in the films I Feel Pretty and Trainwreck.

Needless to say, Nikki has quickly become a recognizable face in the entertainment industry. FBoy Island is just another show to add to her impressive resume.

Season 3 is currently airing on The CW.

