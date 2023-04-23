Love Island’s Samie reveals argument with another castmate that wasn’t aired

Samie Elishi just took to YouTube to set the record straight about an argument with one of her Love Island costars.

Samie Elishi is most known for starring and nearly winning Season 9 of Love Island UK. As a result of the show, she has gained a large fanbase that still asks her questions about her experience on the show.

In fact, she recently started her very own YouTube channel to give her fans an insight into what it was like to be in the villa.

It was during the competition that she met fellow contestant and bombshell Martin Akinola.

And now, Samie is making it clear that while it wasn’t aired on-screen, the two did not hit it off.

What did Love Island’s Samie say about Martin?

In her most recent YouTube video, Samie revealed that she had an off-screen argument with Martin.

Apparently, he was complaining about the food they were given in the villa, and Samie found that to be very frustrating.

She said, “I’m very much someone who is like ‘be grateful, you’ve got this amazing experience, you’re here, we’re getting fed for free, we’re getting looked after by these people who don’t even know us, taking care of us like we we’re there children.’”

Even though Sammi says that the verbal squabble between them lasted for several days, she also claims that they eventually were able to come to an agreement.

Sammi stated, “We just agreed to disagree, and me and Martin are never going to see eye to eye. We’re very different people. We’re cut from different cloths.”

Martin hasn’t publicly responded to the alleged argument. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.