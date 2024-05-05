Love Island’s George Fensom reveals unemployment after brief Season 10 fame

Love Island fame is exciting but it doesn’t guarantee financial stability for the rest of the islanders’ lives.

There were tons of islanders who made their TV debuts in Season 10 of Love Island UK, but one person who particularly stood out was George Fensom. And that’s not exactly a good thing.

After getting dumped from the villa on Day 5, he was not only accused of cheating by his ex-girlfriend but LI fans uncovered some extremely controversial tweets that he eventually took accountability for.

The season wrapped back in July 2023 and aside from a few posts on social media about his fitness and health journey, George hasn’t made much of a statement since the villa and now we know why.

On May 5, the former reality TV star took to TikTok to share a video of running a few errands with the caption “day in the unemployed life”.

George went on to take his fans with him as he went to get a haircut and facial, sharing a message on Instagram from the barbershop offering him a complimentary experience if he came.

A few days beforehand he released a six-minute rant venting about his frustration after working for a company as a recruiter for three months and not receiving any growth in the position. George shared that his mental health was “deteriorating” and he needed a fresh start. He warned fans in the clip to start their own businesses so they don’t have to be under the control of someone else.

Assumingly, he quit the job he was complaining about and is now on the lookout for something that gives him a true feeling of purpose.