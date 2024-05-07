Love Island’s Anton reveals real reason he split from Georgia Harrison 

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has finally revealed the real reason why he and Georgia Harrison broke up, amid rumors that distance was the issue.

Love Island All Stars finalists Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison parted ways in April, with several outlets attributing the split to distance. However, the Scottish reality star has now addressed the breakup for the first time, shutting down those speculations.

Speaking alongside his mom Sherie on their podcast titled ‘What’s the Crack?’, Anton revealed that the problem wasn’t distance but rather the lack of a “romantic spark”.

“In the press, a source said the distance was the issue. Now, we were in London every other week so I don’t think distance was the issue. Obviously, that wasn’t the case,” the 28-year-old began.

“I just don’t think there was really that romantic spark there. We did both try. At times it was there, but just not enough for it to continue as a relationship.”

Sherie, who previously said she was “skeptical” of his now-ex, agreed with his comments. “You did see each other quite a lot,” she said. “But me being your mother, I just knew within that it was actually just a really, really good friendship. I think the two of you got more into that friendship with each other.”

Anton and Georgia coupled up during the 11th season of the ITV2 dating show, eventually finishing in fifth place, becoming the first pair to be eliminated in the finale.

Since parting ways, Georgia has sparked relationship rumors with fellow Love Island All Stars contestant Chris Taylor, after he shared a quirky video of himself on a ‘date’ with her. The two have not confirmed nor denied their alleged relationship at this time.