Love Island’s Faye Winter “scrutinizing” viewers amid fervent backlash

Faye Winter has always had a bad rep ever since her Love Island UK Season 7 performance and she’s fed up.

Faye Winter roared to fame after being one of the many islanders in Season 7 of Love Island UK.

Even though she finished third place in the competition, this still qualifies her to be a potential contestant on Love Island: All-Stars.

Faye is arguably one of the most controversial stars to come from the show, getting the labels of “toxic” and “childish” based on her on-screen actions.

Not only is she now clapping back at her personal haters, but the reality TV star is also standing up for the show.

Did Love Island’s Faye Winter defend the UK show?

On December 25, Faye spoke with Digital Spy and addressed all of the backlash that she and the show still get to this day.

“The thing is with Love Island is if people actually just took it for what it is and just enjoyed it. You know, enjoyed people going in and finding love and the drama, instead of scrutinizing it so much and having such awful opinions of people based on a one-hour show in an evening, I think people would enjoy it more,” is what she told the outlet.

This comes after her initial roast of the haters back in January 2023.

“All because narrow-minded people genuinely believe they can judge, torment and bully others based off a 45-minute show which is highly edited and each person probably gets 8 minutes of airtime,” was her response.

It hasn’t been 100% confirmed whether or not she is a part of the cast for the premiere season of Love Island: All Stars, hosted by UK’s Maya Jama. Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.