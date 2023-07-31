Love Island viewers are losing faith in Harrison and Destiny’s relationship

Fans of Love Island USA are losing hope in Harrison and Destiny’s relationship due to recent trouble in paradise.

When Love Island contestants Harrison and Destiny initially coupled up, fans of the reality series were over the moon. Following Destiny’s disastrous relationship with Marco which ended up in flames, bombshell Harrison was a refreshing change of pace for the 27-year-old scientist.

At first, Destiny and Harrison came across as the perfect match. Not only are they similar in age, but their long-term goals for the future are in alignment.

Yet despite the positive aspects of their relationship, Harrison and Destiny have faced some road bumps in episodes 9 and 10. Due to Harrison and Destiny’s recent hurdles, some fans are losing hope in their favorite couple.

Harrison and Destiny might not be a good match on Love Island USA

Harrison and Destiny may seem like the perfect pair to onlookers, but according to Harrison, something is missing from their relationship. For one thing, their flirtation styles are not aligned.

While it’s normal for couples to face challenges in their relationship, fans are upset that Harrison isn’t being upfront about his concerns with Destiny.

Instead of speaking to Destiny directly, he is telling everyone else in the villa that they don’t have the “cheeky banter” he is seeking out of a romantic connection.

It seems as though Harrison already has one foot out the door, yet he still continues to engage in couple-like activities with Destiny as though nothing is wrong. Because of this, Love Island USA fans are under the impression that Harrison is sending Destiny “mixed messages.”

”It’s fine if he wants someone more adventurous, but he’s sending mixed messages,” one fan wrote on the Love Island USA Subreddit.

Another agreed, writing: “I don’t know how many more times Harrison will tell us he’s kinda got the ick from destiny. Will he just be open and honest with her about his feelings?”

A different user expressed similar feelings, writing, “I don’t really understand why everyone expresses issues about their couple to everybody but the person in their couple. It really grates on my nerves.”

Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Reality TV news and if Destiny and Harrison can make their relationship work.