Love Island USA’s Emily gives update on relationship with Harrison

Are Love Island USA’s Emily and Harrison still together? Emily just set the record straight.

Both coming in as bombshells, Love Island USA Season 5 was an interesting experience for Emily Chavez and Harrison Luna.

The two ended up building a relationship of their own together instead of trying to turn the heads of the original islanders.

When they were dumped from the villa, they were still exploring their connection with each other. And Emily just gave the world an update on how they are now.

Are Love Island USA’s Emily and Harrison still together?

On August 11, Emily spoke with Screen Rant and gave an update on her relationship with Harrison.

She said, “Harrison and I are just living right now. He’s literally in Australia, and we stay in communication – we still text and FaceTime, but as far as our “exclusivity,” we’re not exclusive at all by any means. I’ve known this man a week, so we’re keeping it super realistic.”

The reality TV star said they would not give up on their connection. In fact, they have some plans in the works.

Emily revealed, “He’s coming to [the US] soon, and we’re going to try and plan to see each other then. Just, kind of progressing in the real world because we were just living in, like, this crazy Island world for a month. Well, a week – but a week feels like a month when you’re in there.”

Maybe they will be an exclusive couple when the Season 5 reunion rolls around. Only time will tell.

