Love Island USA fans are turning their backs on Harrison amid recoupling drama

Love Island USA viewers used to root for contestant Harrison, but after some recoupling drama, fans seem to be singing a different tune.

Harrison on Season 5 of Love Island USA instantly became a fan-favorite amongst viewers. The public considered him a breath of fresh air, since he initially presented himself as someone much less superficial than his younger counterparts inside the villa.

Yet following some recoupling drama, viewers now say they see Harrison’s “true colors” coming out, and believe he’s nothing like the profound gentleman he paraded himself as when he first walked into the Island.

Article continues after ad

Why some Love Island USA fans are turning their backs on Harrison

Now that Harrison has recoupled with bombshell Emily, some Love Island viewers are beginning to see the 26-year-old Australian in a totally different light.

At first, Harrison came into the villa saying he wants to find a genuine connection with someone who is ambitious, intelligent, and shares his long-term values. His initial partner, Destiny, seemed to meet all these qualifications and then some.

Yet as Harrison revealed in the last handful of episodes, Destiny is just not moving at the same sexual speed as he is. Now, some viewers are under the impression that Harrison’s main priority is finding someone in the villa to hook up with, as opposed to finding a long-term connection.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, now that he is partnered up with Emily, some fans are under the impression that the 26-year-old is acting “smug” about ending things with Destiny.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One Reddit user expressed their newfound dislike of Harrison.

“This boy is way too smug,” they wrote on the Love Island USA Reddit thread. “He’s so into himself and the fact that he thinks Destiny is soooo into him really makes me laugh. I screamed when he said, ‘I could tell Destiny was a bit hurt by it,’ when speaking on recoupling with Emily. Oh brother, this boy is so full of himself!!”

Article continues after ad

Another user was quick to agree, writing, “The fact that he was already making out with Emily right after in bed didn’t surprise me either. Shows he just wants to be raunchy.”

Keep watching to find out whether Harrison will stick with Emily or rekindle his relationship with Destiny.

Catch new episodes of Love Island only on Peacock.