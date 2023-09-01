Love Island USA’s Destiny calls out Harrison for unfollowing her on Instagram

After Destiny from Love Island USA discovered Harrison had unfollowed her on social media, she took to her Instagram story to call him out on it.

Destiny and Harrison initially seemed like the perfect couple on Love Island USA. Their relationship posed as a breath of fresh air, considering they seemed to be the only couple without any drama in the beginning.

Yet the more time they spent together in the villa, the more fans realized they just weren’t a good match.

He ended up recoupling with a different girl from the villa, yet fortunately, it seemed as though there was no bad blood between Harrison and Destiny. Fans appreciated their maturity after splitting up, but it seems as though there is still some rockiness behind the scenes. According to Destiny’s Instagram story, Harrison has unfollowed her.

Love Island USA’s Harrison unfollowed Destiny on Instagram for no real reason

Destiny hopped on Instagram earlier this week to do a Q&A for her fans (per Reddit.) In one of her Q&A questions, a fan asked Destiny if she was aware that Harrison had unfollowed her on Instagram. It turns out Destiny was just as shocked by this, voicing her puzzlement to the public.

The fan asked, “Do you know Harrison unfollowed you??”

To which she responded, “Wow, I didn’t know. I’m not sure why, let’s ask him @harrisonluna.”

Of course, fans of Love Island found it hilarious and entertaining that she tagged him in the post, discussing her since-removed story online.

“My girl destiny always going to be entertaining lol,” one fan wrote on the Love Island USA subreddit.

Another agreed, saying, “Say what you want about Destiny, but she is not two-faced. She’s bringing the question straight to the man. Love it!”

As of now, Destiny is also not following Harrison.

Harrison has yet to comment on his choice to unfollow Destiny.

Stay tuned for more Love Island USA news on Dexerto.