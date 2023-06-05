Love Island Season 10 introduces brand-new coupling twist

A new format has been announced for Season 10 by host Maya Jama, and the islanders are surprised.

UK’s most popular reality TV show, Love Island, is back again with Season 10. Which means more drama, relationships, and challenges to enjoy.

The new season has introduced a brand-new cast, including Molly Marsh and the controversial George Fensom. Not only does this season have a brand new cast, but it also a new spin has been introduced.

In all prior seasons, the islanders were tasked with deciding who to couple up with in the villa.

Now, for the first time in the history of the competition, viewers are in charge of who couples up with whom, meaning the islanders who arrive at the villa don’t have a say. It’s all up to the fans.

What is the Love Island Season 10 format?

On June 5, a first-look video of Season 10 was shown on Love Island’s Instagram page.

In the clip, host Maya Jama addressed the first five islanders and gave them some very unexpected news.

She told the group, “I have got some news. None of you guys will be coupling up with each other. As that decision has already been made… by the public.”

The contestants seemed completely taken aback by her announcement, especially since not all of the islanders had arrived yet.

“I think it’s fair to say, on Love Island, you should 100% expect the unexpected,” Maya added.

It’s unclear whether or not this format will be here to stay in Love Island, or if this is just to change things up for this season.

Season 10 of Love Island premieres on June 5. To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.