Love Island’s Ouzy defends messy breakup with Kady: “The girl set me up”

Ouzy See from Love Island Season 10 is defending the narrative that he was given after his breakup with Kady McDermott.

Ouzy See and Kady McDermott’s relationship was an absolute rollercoaster. She met him during Casa Amor of Love Island UK Season 10, but didn’t choose him to go back to the villa with her.

Islander Ella Thomas decided to bring him back as her partner instead. After they decided to call it quits, Kady and Ouzy got to know each other and ultimately left the villa together.

Article continues after ad

But, their romance did not last long. Kady announced on social media that they had decided to split, citing ‘remorseful’ actions on his part. Apparently, there were allegations that Ouzy was out with another woman and stepped out on them. Now, he’s trying to set the record straight.

Article continues after ad

What did Love Island’s Ouzy say about his relationship with Kady?

On August 28, Ouzy spoke with Daily Mail about the fallout of his relationship with Kady and explained his experience with the mystery girl.

He said, “I knew the girl before, I knew of her. We’d met like three times as friends, but she messaged me when I was out and about in London. There was no romantic connection though. This girl’s friends were all posting about it on Twitter and it was muggy and it looked bad on Kady’s side. But I never had a romantic connection with her. It is what it is and I’m happy now.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star went on to say that even though he didn’t cheat on Kady, they weren’t exactly together in the first place.

Ouzy said, “We weren’t exclusive at the time and we hadn’t even had our first date. Things were going in the right direction but when we came out of the villa, things were so different.”

Kady hasn’t responded to his claims as of yet. The mystery girl hasn’t come forward either to react.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.