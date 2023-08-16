Love Island fans convinced Carmen & Kenzo knew each other before the show

Love Island USA fans seem to think Carmen and Kenzo knew each other before entering the villa and forming a relationship.

Being from the same hometown and on the same reality TV show is a phenomenon that doesn’t happen often. But for Love Island’s Carmen and Kenzo, they fall into this small category of people.

Though Carmen and Kenzo entered the villa at different times, when they saw each other, it was as if nobody else existed – not a previous ex on the show, nor any new bombshells.

After dissecting their relationship and pointing to the fact that both Carmen and Kenzo are from the same hometown, fans have reason to believe that the Love Island couple just may have known each other before filming.

Instagram: loveislandusa Love Island fans seem to think Carmen and Kenzo crossed paths before entering the villa.

Carmen and Kenzo both live in Scottsdale, Arizona

Though Kenzo is from Mexico, he now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. As for Carmen, she hails from Wisconsin, but currently nannies in Scottsdale, Arizona where she also lives.

When the two encountered the other on the show, they instantly took to each other, never falling to the temptations of 13 new bombshells, as both Carmen and Kenzo chose to sleep outside when the villa and Casa Amor split in two.

Though the two finally solidified their relationship in Episode 27, as Kenzo officially asked Carmen to be his “girlfriend,” referring to her as his “sunrise and sunset,” fans have speculated that the Arizona residents knew each other before Love Island Season 5 began.

Could they have been a couple before? Were they friends? One fan seems to think that they wouldn’t be able to hide the fact that they knew each other, saying that “they would have said so,” if that were the case.

However, most fans have leaned more towards thinking Carmen and Kenzo were previously involved with the other in the same friend group or in passing.

One individual stated the couple is basically in a pickle about revealing the potential truth of their past, saying, “I think Carmen and Kenzo are in a situation where they are damned if they admit they knew each other in passing and damned if they actually didn’t know each other because Reddit thinks they do.”

Instagram: loveislandusa Carmen and Kenzo made their relationship official while on a scenic beach date.

Others referenced the fact that both Carmen and Kenzo possibly went to the same gym in Scottsdale, saying that it’s not abnormal to have at least one mutual connection while living in the same area.

One fan even called out the couple for faking their chemistry, saying, “I don’t think people would care if both of them admitted to knowing each other before the show, but they’re trying to be producers and string along a ‘love at first sight’ sort of relationship.”

Being that the prize at the end of Love Island is $100,000, could Carmen and Kenzo just be playing the game, or do they really like each other? Tune in on Thursday at 9 PM on Peacock to find out, as insight into the couple’s first few days of being in an official relationship will be revealed.