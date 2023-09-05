Love is Blind fans concerned over Paul’s mom “off-putting” relationship with Micah

On Love is Blind, Micah’s relationship with Paul’s mom becomes questionable now that Paul has moved on with a different woman.

Fans of Love is Blind can’t help but voice their concerns about the relationship between Micah and Paul’s mom, Elizabeth.

Despite Paul rejecting Micah at the altar, Paul’s mother Elizabeth still has a close connection with Micah. Perhaps this would be more acceptable if Micah and Paul were still dating, yet this is not the case. In fact, Paul has revealed in Netflix’s “After the Altar” special that he is currently seeing someone new.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to fans of the series, this abnormal behavior is a breach of Paul’s boundaries and is disrespectful towards his new girlfriend.

Love is Blind viewers point out Micah’s strange friendship with Paul’s mom

In Love is Blind After the Altar, we see Micah and Elizabeth out for drinks. During their rendezvous, Elizabeth lets Micah know that her son is now dating someone new.

Of course, this news crushes Micah who still has feelings for Paul.

Later on in After the Altar, Elizabeth advises her son to “beg” for Micah to take him back, even though he has moved on.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans were put off by this behavior, taking to social media to discuss the dynamic between Micah and Elizabeth.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t understand why she said to beg to date Micah again,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind subreddit. “He’s seeing someone else and he likes the woman who likes his interests.”

Another chimed in, writing, “My theory: She’s obsessed with Micah because Micah is a young version of herself. She thinks Micah is so great cause she thinks she’s looking in a mirror.”

Article continues after ad

“It really rubbed me the wrong way,” added another fan. “His mom is pushing too many boundaries, and she’s not being loyal or respectful to her own son! If my mom would be friends with an ex of mine I’d lose it! I wonder if he knows the extent of their relationship.”

Article continues after ad

As for Micah and Paul, Micah officially put their post-breakup friendship to bed on After the Altar, claiming that it hurt too much to keep in touch without being romantically involved.

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for more episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix.