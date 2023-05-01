Love Is Blind’s Lauren Hamilton joins cast of reality TV competition series ‘The Goat’

Lauren Hamilton from Love Is Blind just announced that she is making her return to reality TV.

There are dozens of reality TV shows out there, including The Bachelor, Survivor, and Love Island… which means that there are also plenty of winners from these franchises.

Lauren Hamilton from Love Is Blind is considered to be a winner of Season 1, after meeting and marrying her husband Cameron Hamilton on the show. So much so, that fans are lobbying for the couple to be the new hosts of the series.

Article continues after ad

But, she just shared on social media that only one person can be the ultimate reality TV winner.

Is Lauren from Love Is Blind joining ‘The Goat’?

Earlier today, Lauren took to Instagram to reveal that she is joining a brand new show from Freevee called The Goat.

She posted a picture of the cast of the premiere season, which features Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiancé and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules.

Lauren captioned the picture and wrote, “Excited to finally share this ICONIC cast and being back on your screens! My 1st competition game show… with these reality TV GOATS competing to be crowned the BEST! (Greatest of All Time) More details to come! TRUST ME You’ll want to watch this one!“

Article continues after ad

Several reality TV alums have since shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fellow Love Is Blind Season 1 Lauren Chamblin wrote, “Yeeesssss!!! Can’t wait to watch this!”

Perfect Match’s Joey Sasso, who is also a contestant, chimed in and wrote, “Lauren, you always been the GOAT. We know this fam. Love you bro.”

An official release date for the premiere season has not been announced. But, it is expected to be released by the end of the year.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.