Love Is Blind’s Laura hard launches new relationship after Season 6 Jeramey split

After her chaotic relationship with Jeramey, it looks like a new man has swept Laura off of her feet and he’s not from Love Is Blind.

It’s been a little over a year since Season 6 was filmed, as Amy and Johnny recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, which means it’s been a while since Laura and Jeramey were together.

The two didn’t reconcile after the airing of their season, which was proved when Laura released her own line of merch with products centered around an on-screen diss she made to him that became iconic.

Since the premiere though neither one of them have publicly shared updates into their dating lives post-LIB…well until now.

On May 25, Laura took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her new beau, confirmed by the two of them kissing in the clip.

The message covering the post says: “Here’s your reminder to never settle. No matter how old you are. No matter how many times people tell you, “you’re too picky.” Know your worth. What’s meant for you will always find you.”

It’s unclear whether she meant this as a direct dig at Jeramey, but her video earned several congratulatory messages from her female co-stars in the comments section of the post.

Amber wrote, “I love seeing you happy Laura. Giving me hope.”

Jessica also chimed in and wrote, “The man and love you deserve.”

“I love this era for you,” was commented by Amy.

As far as the new guy, he was not a contestant on the show and Laura didn’t tag him, but it shouldn’t take long for social media sleuths to figure out who he is. Jeramey hasn’t publicly acknowledged his ex-fiancé’s new romance as of yet.