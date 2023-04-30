Love Is Blind’s Kwame joins Champions of Change celebrity basketball game

Kwame from Love Is Blind just announced that he is playing in an upcoming basketball game.

Kwame is most known for starring in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. It was during the show that he met and started a relationship with his now-wife Chelsea Griffin Appiah.

The couple are still going strong after getting married in the finale episode.

What viewers of the series might not know about him is that Kwame was once a professional soccer player.

In fact, it was recently announced on social media that he is making his way back to sports.

Is Kwame from Love Is Blind joining a basketball game?

Champions of Change took to Instagram a few days ago to reveal that the reality tv star is joining their upcoming celebrity game.

Kwame responded to the announcement in the comments and wrote, “I’m Seattle all the way now, thanks to @the.chelseagriffin. Let’s GO!!!”

Marshall from Season 4 also chimed in and wrote, “Look at this guy. Mr. Athletic.”

Fans of the show also shared their support for Kwame in the comments.

One fan wrote, “So glad things in Seattle are working out for you, Kwame!”

Champions of Change was created by NFL alums Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and Doug Baldwin.

The game will take place in Seattle on June 23rd of this year. Tickets to watch the game are still available.

Besides soccer and now basketball, Kwame is also a fan of baseball.

He and Chelsea attended a Mariners baseball game earlier this month, and they even threw a pitch on the field.

Fellow Season 4 couple Bliss and Zack Goytowski were also at the event. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.