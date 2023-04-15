Love Is Blind fans react to unpredictable finale results

Now that the wedding ceremonies have happened in the Love Is Blind finale, fans are sharing their reactions.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has been filled with romantic moments and messy love triangles. But the finale episode just aired with four couples ready to take the next step in their relationship.

It was in this episode that the remaining engaged couples walked down the aisle and said, ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t.’

Now, fans are starting to share their thoughts on the episode, which was filled with unexpected results.

What did fans think about the Season 4 Love Is Blind finale?

Despite Kwame’s mother not giving her blessing, Kwame and Chelsea ultimately did get married. And even though the couple tied the knot, fans are still at odds with Kwame.

To the enjoyment of most of the viewers, Brett and Tiffany said, ‘I do’ at the altar. Their relationship has been a fan-favorite of the season, and viewers were delighted to see that Marshall even made a surprise appearance at their wedding.

Fans were a little on the fence about Zack and Bliss, mostly because Zack chose Irina over Bliss as his first choice. But, the couple seemed to put the past in the past and got married.

Unfortunately, the only engaged couple that did not become Mr. and Mrs. was Micah and Paul. After Micah asked Paul to answer the wedding question first, he revealed that he didn’t think they were at that point in their relationship yet, causing Micah to walk away. Even though he was the one to call things off, viewers are still on his side.

But wait: it’s not over yet. The cast of this season is coming back this weekend for their first-ever live reunion. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and get a recap of what happens at the reunion, make sure to check our page here.