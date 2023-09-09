Love Is Blind’s Jackie warns Natalie & Deepti to keep her name “out y’all mouths”

Jackie Bonds from Love Is Blind Season 4 just got into it with Season 2’s Natalie and Deepti over a podcast episode.

One of the main cast members of Love Is Blind Season 4 that was shown during the After The Altar segment was Jackie Bonds.

After shocking leaving her fiance Marshall before the finale and getting with fellow contestant Josh, the reunion was the first time that the former couple would be back in the same room together after the on-camera fiasco.

Because Jackie & Josh are still in a loving relationship together, and Marshall has moved on with a girlfriend of his own, the two were able to maturely squash the beef and move on from it all.

In fact, the main drama that Jackie got involved in during After The Altar was with Monica. She claims she was previously engaged to Josh before he started dating Jackie.

And now, she’s getting into some pretty tense waters with Season 2 alums Deepti and Natalie.

Is Love Is Blind’s Jackie upset with Natalie & Deepti?

On September 6, Deepti and Natalie released a new episode of their podcast Out Of The Pods. In it, they discussed all of the Season 4 After The Altar episodes, which included some comments about Jackie. And she was not her for it.

She started off a message in the comment section of their IG promotional post for the episode by saying, “Lemme tell y’all this. Keep my name & my relationship out y’all mouths.”

The Season 4 star then went to slam Natalie specifically, because she allegedly stated that she spoke with Jackie after the show.

She wrote, “Girl when did you have a convo wit me? You tellin people from other seasons you talked to me. You haven’t.”

Natalie responded, “Hi! Not sure you’re talking about, I never told any on the cast we had a conversation. Would love to know more and who said that so we can all clear up the air on it as it sounds like it’s bothering you. Thanks!”

Judging by Jackie’s ‘girl bye lie again’ comment, she was not very accepting of Natalie’s statement. Deepti hasn’t responded to this situation as of yet. Maybe this drama will warrant Jackie’s appearance on their podcast.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.