Fans say Love Is Blind After the Altar is “like watching paint dry” with Season 4 couples

Love is Blind fans aren’t so happy with season 4’s After the Altar special on Netflix. In fact, many are having a hard time watching at all because it’s so “boring.”

Love is Blind has become one of the most successful dating shows in reality TV history. The Netflix series has garnered millions of fans across the globe for its fascinating premise and drama-packed cast.

Yet according to audiences, season 4 of Love is Blind After the Altar just didn’t click. Even the most die-hard fans of the Netflix show felt massively underwhelmed by the recently released special. Yet according to some viewers, the lack of drama among the couples could be a good thing.

Love is Blind After the Altar season 4 is a flop amongst fans

While audiences of the reality series usually look forward to seeing all their favorite couples reunited while getting a glimpse into what they’ve been up to since tying the knot, this season was an exception. According to many fans, there was just no real drama in After the Altar season 4. When there were little tiffs here and there, viewers say it seemed “scripted.”

“This series update was like watching paint dry,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit. “Sooo boring and slow.”

Yet despite how “boring” the After the Altar reunion was for fans, some viewers think this is actually a good thing. If there’s a lack of drama, then it must mean these couples are actually getting along and thriving in their respective relationships.

“Probably a good thing,” a fan wrote on the subreddit. “These couples are actually working out so it was hard to create drama. Happy for them!”

Perhaps season 5 of the reality series airing September 22 will be more drama-packed for fans.

Stay tuned for new episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix.